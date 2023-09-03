Happy birthday, Govind Namdev: His 5 upcoming tiles

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 03, 2023 | 03:15 am 2 min read

Govind Namdev was last seen in 'OMG 2' as a priest, contrary to the antagonist in essayed in 'OMG - Oh My God!'

Whether it was Thakur Shri Ram in Bandit Queen, Veeran in Sarfarosh, or, more recently, Pujari in OMG 2, there is no role that actor Govind Namdev cannot play. Best known for films such as Satya, Virasat, Kachche Dhaage, and Qayamat, among many others, Namdev has worked in around 100 Bollywood movies. On his 69th birthday, here's a look at his upcoming films.

'Sam Bahadur'

Meghna Gulzar's much-awaited directorial Sam Bahadur will reportedly feature Namdev in an important role. Starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the film is set for a theatrical release in December. The upcoming biopic will also feature Dangal actors Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Manekshaw's wife Silloo and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, respectively.

'Gandhi Talks'

Directed by Kishore Belekar, Gandhi Talks is an AR Rahman musical set for a theatrical release this year. Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav in the lead roles, the film will also see Namdev in a supporting role. It will be a silent film produced by Zee Studios. Notably, a musical teaser was released on Gandhi Jayanti in 2022.

'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan'

Filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur is gearing up for his next big production venture titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahan. The upcoming investigative comedy drama will feature Taapsee Pannu and Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles. Directed by Arshad Syed, the film revolves around a female cop and a young man trying to find a missing woman.

'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon'

Filmmaker Ramesh Thete's period drama The Battle of Bhima Koregaon features Arjun Rampal in the lead along with Digangana Suryavanshi as the female protagonist. The film was announced before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and, after a long wait, is expected to be released next year. Namdev will reportedly be seen essaying the role of Nana Fadnavis in the upcoming film.

'Alien Frank'

Namdev will also be seen essaying the role of the infamous German dictator, Adolf Hitler, in the upcoming film Alien Frank. It is a fresh take on Anne Frank's The Diary of a Young Girl, where she documented the horrific details of her days of hiding during the Jewish holocaust. The actor reportedly watched several documentaries on Hitler to get into the character.

