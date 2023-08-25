Ayushmann Khurrana is hopeful for 'Dream Girl 2' success

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 25, 2023 | 05:37 pm 2 min read

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, 'Dream Girl 2' is a sequel of Raaj Shaandilyaa's 2019 movie 'Dream Girl'

Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl 2 was finally released in the theaters on Friday. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead, the film is a standalone sequel to 2019's film Dream Girl. Now that the film is expected to earn some big bucks on its opening weekend, Khurrana spoke about the changing scenario at the Hindi box office.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Khurrana has had multiple theatrical releases including Doctor G and An Action Hero. Unfortunately, none of Khurrana's theatrical releases, since the pandemic, have been able to taste success at the box office. However, things might change for the actor with the release of Dream Girl 2, which has received an initial positive response from the audience.

Khurrana on success of 'Gadar 2,' 'OMG 2'

Talking to Pinkvilla, Khurrana said how he feels about the changing scenario at the box office, especially since the release of Sunny Deol's blockbuster hit Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. "It's a relief, it's a big relief. I think we have gone through that curve and people were talking about how certain films are for OTT and stuff like that," he said.

How medium to small budgets are also performing well

Not only Gadar 2 and OMG 2, Khurrana stressed how films with medium or small budgets such as Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Satyaprem Ki Katha have also been minting money. "I think that gave me a lot of confidence because there were these conspiracy theories floating around that only big films will work. But I am glad this has happened," he added.

On expectations from 'Dream Girl 2's box office success

Now that Bollywood films, not only the big-budget ones, have started to perform and earn well at the ticket window, Khurrana is hopeful that his film may also have an impact. "We are also aiming for tier 2 and tier 3 cities because the flavor, the texture of Dream Girl 2 is very massy. So, let's hope for the best."

