Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 25, 2023 | 02:34 pm 3 min read

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl 2' released in the theaters on Friday (August 25)

Director Raaj Shaandilyaa has returned with the nearly standalone sequel to his 2019 movie, Dream Girl. As Ayushmann Khurrana steps up to play Karamveer aka Pooja again, Nushrratt Bharuccha's Mahi has been replaced by Ananya Panday's Pari. Though it does have its humor in place, Dream Girl 2 isn't at par with the laugh riot that its predecessor was. Read our review.

Pooja returns with her comedy of errors

Karam is in love with Pari but to marry her, he has to first fulfill all her father's financial demands. His best friend, Smiley (Manjot Singh) finds him a job of becoming a bar dancer for money, and he becomes Pooja. The financial need further throws Karam into a more complex situation where at least four people fall in love with Pooja/Karam.

Khurrana outperforms himself as Pooja

Khurrana has never shied away from experimenting with roles. Whether it was in Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, or any other film, he has set a benchmark for himself. After playing a sex chat operator in Dream Girl, he returns as a crossdresser, and you can't help but fall in love with him. In fact, you'll love him more as Pooja than Karam.

Panday is the only misfit in this stellar cast

Apart from Khurrana, Annu Kapoor and Singh have reprived their characters while Vijay Raaz and Abhishek Banerjee have returned but in new avatars. Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, and Rajpal Yadav play important roles too. This stellar cast of comic actors will leave you in splits. The only misfit in this casting is Panday, who's more like a showpiece in the film.

A funny drama with its share of good and bad

It starts slow and dull but once Karam becomes Pooja, expect to be entertained. The one-liners are hilarious and witty on most occasions but also fall flat at times. The second half seemed a little stretched, especially the last 15 minutes when I felt like walking out of the hall. Its strength remains in three things only- actors, performances, and humor.

It's a solid family entertainer

Khurrana hasn't had any luck with the box office numbers lately, despite giving good performances in films like Doctor G and An Action Hero. Dream Girl 2 might break that streak for him, especially since it caters to the family audience. However, it may not be as successful as the original. Verdict: 3/5 stars (half star is reserved for the brilliant casting).

