Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzles in Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jaane Jaan' teaser

Written by Aikantik Bag August 25, 2023 | 02:19 pm 1 min read

'Jaane Jaan' teaser is out

Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to make her much-awaited OTT debut with the film Jaane Jaan. The makers have now revealed that the thriller will premiere on the OTT giant Netflix on September 21. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, the film is set in Kalimpong and features Kapoor Khan in a new avatar.

Ghosh's excitement surrounding the project

Ghosh shared his excitement about the project, stating that the book has been "the love of my life for a long time." He expressed gratitude to Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma for bringing the story to life on screen and expressed hope that audiences will love the film as much as the team does. Crime thriller as a genre is Ghosh's home turf. Fans are super excited to see Bebo in a new role.

