BLACKPINK's digital single 'The Girls' creates rage; music video released

Written by Aikantik Bag August 25, 2023 | 01:39 pm 2 min read

'The Girls' music video is out

BLACKPINK is one of the most followed K-pop groups and now they have released their new single The Girls. The digital single is on all streaming platforms, delighting fans worldwide. Initially, an original soundtrack for the group's mobile game, BLACKPINK THE GAME, The Girls and its music video premiered exclusively within the app. Fans loved the song so much that it led YG Entertainment to release it as a digital single.

Fans are in awe of the newly released track

Fans have responded enthusiastically to the release of The Girls with some calling it the song of the year and others praising BLACKPINK for being in their own league. This positive reception has further boosted the group's popularity and solidified their status as a leading K-pop act. On the other hand, BLACKPINK's Born Pink tour is about to come to an end. Tickets for the finale concerts at Gocheok Sky Dome will go on sale on August 28.

BLACKPINK to create history with Gocheok Sky Dome concerts

The tour's final concerts are on September 16 and 17 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul as BLACKPINK becomes the first-ever female K-pop artist to headline this venue. In recent months, BLACKPINK has been busy with their mobile game, developed in collaboration with TakeOne Company, and their Born Pink world tour.

