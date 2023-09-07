Sanya Malhotra recreates 'Mitwa' amid SRK's 'Jawan' release

Written by Aikantik Bag September 07, 2023 | 11:46 am 1 min read

Sanya Malhotra nails the SRK pose like a boss!

Shah Rukh Khan is a major superstar in Bollywood and one of the most known faces in the world. The actor has been ruling the theaters and hearts of his fans for more than three decades. Sanya Malhotra took to Instagram and shared a Reel of her recreating Khan's evergreen Mitwa song from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and penned a heartfelt note.

Love and admiration for the superstar

Malhotra has been quite vocal about her love and admiration for Khan. The jabra fan inside her shared a snippet from behind-the-scenes of Dangal (her debut film) where she did the iconic SRK pose. She also penned the cult-classic "quainaat" dialogue from Om Shanti Om. The duo have collaborated on Atlee's Jawan. The movie is running in theaters now.

Instagram post A post shared by sanyamalhotra_ on September 7, 2023 at 11:35 am IST

