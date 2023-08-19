Year of comebacks: How SRK, Sunny Deol, Rajinikanth shook BO

Written by Isha Sharma August 19, 2023 | 10:42 pm 2 min read

Senior actors have charmed BO like no other this year!

Old is indeed gold! Three of the biggest Indian films this year so far—Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jailer—have proved that there is no such thing as being past your prime for actors when it comes to delivering box office juggernauts. Their stardom has reigned supreme, and their loyal fanbase across the nation has translated into inimitable box office numbers. Let's take a look.

SRK's 'Pathaan' brought audiences back to theaters

Shah Rukh Khan had his first full-fledged theatrical outing in four years in the form of Pathaan, a fundamental block of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. Not only did the film solidify Khan's stardom with a roaring Rs. 57cr domestic opening, it went on to become the most successful film in the history of Hindi cinema with a total collection of Rs. 654.28cr (India)!

When Rajinikanth calls, fans throng theaters!

Even at 72, there's no stopping Rajinikanth! The man, who can do it all, fronted Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer, which has so far collected Rs. 245.9cr (India). Notably, the film doesn't have a stronghold in the North Indian belts. Yet, is raking in money left, right, and center due to Rajinikanth's fan following in the South Indian regions, where he's nothing less than a god!

'Gadar 2's wave crushed other films and how!

Sunny Deol is currently having a dream run like no other—possibly reminiscent of the '80s and '90s when he was a leading action star. His latest blockbuster Gadar 2 has been uprooting all other films in its way and has already accumulated Rs. 300cr at the domestic box office, reportedly becoming Deol's biggest hit. It is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001).

Earlier, Salman Khan expressed confidence in Bollywood contemporaries

While speaking of momentous comebacks by yesteryear superstars, it is interesting to note what Salman Khan said a few months ago while comparing younger actors with their veteran counterparts. Speaking at the Filmfare Awards press conference, the Kick actor had said, "We (SRK, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and himself) will give them (youngsters) a run for their money. We'll tire them out."

