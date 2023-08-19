Rana Daggubati-Sonam Kapoor Ahuja controversy: Dulquer Salmaan reacts

Entertainment

Rana Daggubati-Sonam Kapoor Ahuja controversy: Dulquer Salmaan reacts

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 19, 2023 | 10:26 pm 2 min read

Dulquer Salmaan has reacted to the controversy over Rana Daggubati's alleged dig at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Rana Daggubati and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja have been embroiled in an alleged controversy involving Dulquer Salmaan. Recently, Daggubati reportedly made a comment against Kapoor Ahuja while talking about the treatment meted out to Salmaan during a Bollywood film's shooting. Kapoor Ahuja also shared a cryptic social media post following Daggubati's statements. Now, Salmaan has reacted to the controversy, saying Daggubati was probably "concerned."

Why does this story matter?

A few days back, Daggubati attended an event to promote the movie King of Kotha, which stars Salmaan in the lead. During the event, he took an alleged veiled dig at Kapoor Ahuja over how Salmaan was cornered during a Bollywood film's shooting. It is no secret that Daggubati has been talking about Kapoor Ahuja since Salmaan debuted with The Zoya Factor, co-starring her.

He was concerned: Salmaan on Daggubati's comments

Speaking to Zoom in an exclusive interview, the King of Kotha actor opened up on the controversy while also defending his "close friend," Daggubati. "I believe whatever he chose to say, maybe he wasn't considering it fully. That's why he apologized. He's a close friend, and I suppose he was concerned that it impacted all of us, so he clarified," Salmaan said.

Here's what controversy is about

It all started when Daggubati, without taking Kapoor Ahuja's name, recently said that a leading female Bollywood actor was busy on a call with her husband regarding shopping online, while Salmaan was confined to a corner and was made to give multiple retakes. Reacting to Daggubati's comments, Kapoor Ahuja posted a cryptic post on Instagram, part of which read, "Small minds discuss people."

Meanwhile, here's what Daggubati said in apology

After Daggubati's comments made headlines, he issued an apology to Kapoor Ahuja on X (previously Twitter). "I am genuinely troubled by the negativity...aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter...I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted," he stated while also apologizing to Salmaan.

Share this timeline