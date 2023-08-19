#Gadar2 enters Rs. 300cr club: Fastest films to achieve feat

Written by Isha Sharma August 19, 2023 | 06:11 pm 2 min read

Take a look at Indian cinema's prestigious Rs. 300cr club

It is one thing to earn well at the box office and completely another to set it ablaze in a way that few films have. Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has done just that by becoming the newest entrant of Bollywood's rare and mighty Rs. 300cr club in eight days. Here's how much time it took for other major movies to achieve this feat.

'Pathaan' (6 days)

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham rewrote history on January 25, 2023, when their action thriller film Pathaan stormed theaters across the nation. No other film stood in the way of King Khan, and Pathaan has been crowned the most successful Hindi film ever with Rs. 524.53 (domestic) in its coffer. You can stream SRK's power-packed performance on Amazon Prime Video.

'Gadar 2' (8 days)

Gadar 2 defied critics' negative reviews to emerge as a film of the masses, and there is no stopping the rage of Deol's Tara Singh. The plot once again takes him to Pakistan, albeit this time, his son Charanjeet's (Utkarsh Sharma) love story also becomes central to the plot. Gadar 2 will likely mint more money till the arrival of Jawan on September 7.

'Baahubali: The Conclusion' (10 days)

Remember the time when the country was obsessed with one question—"Why did Katappa kill Baahubali?" That question was finally answered in SS Rajamouli's game-changing pan-Indian epic Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), led by Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, and Ramya Krishnan. Reportedly, its total Hindi version earnings stand at a staggering Rs. 510.99 (nett)! You can watch both parts of the Baahuabli series on Netflix.

'KGF: Chapter 2' (11 days)

Following the unprecedented success of KGF: Chapter 1 (2018), director Prashanth Neel and actor Yash returned with KGF: Chapter 2 (2022), co-starring Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, and Sanjay Dutt. The action drama is reportedly the most expensive Kannada film so far! Per Sacnilk, its worldwide gross stands at over Rs. 1,200cr, while its Hindi earnings are estimated to be about Rs. 435.33cr.

'Dangal' (13 days)

We all sang along when Daler Mehndi sang, "Maa ke pet se marghat tak hai teri kahaani pag pag pyare dangal dangal." Be it Aamir Khan's jaw-dropping transformation or terrific performances of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, Dangal (2016) had all the markings of a blockbuster. As much a sports drama as it's an emotional father-daughter story, Dangal ranks among India's finest films.

