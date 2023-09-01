Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' advance booking is open now

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' advance booking is open now

Written by Aikantik Bag September 01, 2023 | 10:01 am 1 min read

Book your 'Jawan' tickets now

Ready ah? Yes, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is ready to become the next blockbuster in Bollywood. The movie's overseas advance booking has been going quite well. Recently, selected theaters in Mumbai started advance booking and the slots got sold out in minutes like hotcakes. Now, finally, the makers have opened advance booking pan-India and the viewers are in Godspeed mode!

Ticketing details and release date

The action thriller's tickets are available on BookMyShow and the makers opened the bookings after unveiling the much-anticipated trailer. After a power-packed prevue, fans have loved the trailer, too. The cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, among others. The movie is helmed by Atlee and the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie is releasing on September 7!

Twitter Post

Share this timeline