'Welcome To The Jungle': Announcement video, release date out!

Written by Isha Sharma September 09, 2023 | 03:39 pm 2 min read

'Welcome To The Jungle's promo is out!

On his birthday on Saturday, Akshay Kumar gave a return gift to his fans by unveiling the announcement promo and release date of Welcome To The Jungle, one of his most awaited films. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it features a large ensemble cast featuring Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, and Raveena Tandon, among many others. It will be released on December 20, 2024.

Why does this story matter?

A beloved comedy film and a treasure trove of endless memes, Welcome (2007) was the point of initiation of the Welcome franchise. It starred Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, and Anil Kapoor. However, its sequel—Welcome Back—largely fell flat on its face, and the audience never warmed up to it. Now, with Kumar back in the franchise, the tide may finally turn.

Entire cast tries hands at a cappella in promo

The promo is over three minutes long and features all cast members, who can be seen standing in a jungle-like setting and dressed in military uniforms with rifles in their hands. They collectively try to sing the theme tune of Welcome (2007) but aren't able to, and then Kumar asks them to learn something from him and Tandon, whom he calls "purane chawal."

Check out the announcement promo here

Meet film's large ensemble cast

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi, Rahul Dev, Sharib Hashmi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tusshar Kapoor, Yashpal Sharma, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Inaamulhaq, and Zakir Hussain. Notably, Tandon, Rawal, Yadav, and Shetty are Kumar's frequent collaborators and have featured in multiple films with him.

Learn more about 'Welcome 3'

As per reports, the promo clip marks the first instance in world cinema when a cappella has been performed by 24 actors in a movie. Currently in the pre-production stage, the film has been billed as a "dhamakedar family entertainer" that will cater to audiences of all age groups. It has been jointly bankrolled by Jio Studios and Firoz A Nadiadwallah's Base Industries Group.

