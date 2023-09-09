Nicki Minaj to host MTV VMAs: Performers, nominations—everything to know

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 09, 2023 | 02:37 pm 3 min read

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) ceremony is set to take place at the Prudential Center, Newark, United States, on Tuesday night (local time) with a star-studded lineup of performers and nominees. Hosted by Nicki Minaj, the event will witness Shakira and Sean "Diddy" Combs receiving top honorary awards. Also, there will be electrifying performances from numerous American and international artists. Let's delve into all the essential details about the upcoming award show.

VMAs: Minaj all set to return as host

No stranger to MTV's flagship award show, Minaj is set to make her official return as a host this year. The rapper-singer previously co-hosted last year's VMAs alongside fellow hip-hop artists LL Cool J and Jack Harlow. In 2022, Minaj performed on her greatest hits and also received the Video Vanguard Award. This time around, the Barbie World singer is prepping to command the main stage with a performance of her recently released single titled, Last Time I Saw You.

International performers dominate this edition of VMAs

Six out of the first 11 performers confirmed for this year's award ceremony are international—outside of the US—which paints a vivid picture of the evolving global music industry. Representing diverse corners of the globe, these artists include Shakira and Karol G from Colombia, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Stray Kids from South Korea, Anitta from Brazil, and Måneskin from Italy. This ensemble of performers starkly contrasts the inaugural VMAs in 1984, when only American and British artists graced the stage.

Shakira, Diddy to receive top honorary awards: Report

Reportedly, the coveted Video Vanguard Award will be bestowed upon Shakira this year, while Diddy is set to receive the Global Icon Award. Moreover, both artists will perform on the VMA stage after a gap of over 15 years. Shakira will script history as the first South American artist to ever receive this honor. Interestingly, in recent years, the Video Vanguard Award has been predominantly conferred to women—with notable awardees including Rihanna, P!nk, Jennifer Lopez, Missy Elliott, and Minaj.

Taylor Swift leads 2023 VMA nominations

Leading the pack in the 2023 VMA nominations is the incomparable Taylor Swift, who secured an astounding 11 nods. She is closely followed by SZA with eight nods, while several artists, including Doja Cat, BLACKPINK, Minaj, Miley Cyrus, and Olivia Rodrigo, have earned six nominations each. Kim Petras and Sam Smith got five nominations each, while Beyoncé, Drake, Ice Spice, Diddy, Karol G, Metro Boomin, Shakira, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER have four nominations each.

When and where to watch this year's VMAs

The VMAs are set to make their grand return on Tuesday (local time), with the live ceremony scheduled to air at 8:00pm ET (5:30am IST on Wednesday), exclusively on MTV. Reporteldy, the award show will also be simulcast across an array of MTV and Paramount TV channels, including CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, BET Her, MTV2, VH1, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network. It will also be available on the MTV web and app platforms.

