BLACKPINK becomes 1st girl band to sell out Allegiant Stadium

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 19, 2023 | 11:24 pm 2 min read

In a feat achieved, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK sell-out Allegiant Stadium tickets

Having already earned titles like the most-streamed girl group on Spotify and the most-viewed YouTube music channel (band), BLACKPINK has now added another feather to its cap. The group scripted history by becoming the first girl group ever to sell out the prestigious Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This remarkable accomplishment follows their distinction as the second female act to headline at the venue.

Why does this story matter?

Since debuting in 2016, BLACKPINK has not only produced music but also added an array of accolades to its ever-expanding achievements. The quartet comprising Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo has been consistently scripting history as an all-female K-pop group. From claiming records on Billboard charts to being the first K-pop girl group to grace the Coachella, BLACKPINK is primed to knock down more records.

BLACKPINK's world tour to culminate on September 17

With its world tour titled Born Pink—in support of its Billboard 200-topping Born Pink album (2022)—BLACKPINK is delighting fans across the globe. Its recent performance in Las Vegas stands out as a monumental achievement attributed to its dedicated fanbase—BLINKS. Notably, BLACKPINK's world tour commenced in October 2022 and is slated to culminate on September 17, 2023, with additional shows scheduled in Seoul, South Korea.

BLACKPINK joined ranks of Taylor Swift as Allegiant headliners

It is worth highlighting that BLACKPINK became the second female act to perform at the massive venue of Las Vegas, following pop icon Taylor Swift. Notably, the Anti-Hero singer became the first woman to headline Allegiant Stadium in March, which marked the second stop on The Eras Tour. Meanwhile, Beyoncé and P!nk are set to grace the venue later in August and October, respectively.

When BTS sold out Allegiant shows before tickets went live

Another world-renowned K-pop sensation, BTS, had already set a precedent by selling out their four April 2022 shows through a presale before even making tickets available to the general public. Despite its capacity to host 65,000 attendees for sporting events, Allegiant Stadium reportedly accommodated 50,000 spectators during BTS concerts. In 2021, American singer-songwriter Garth Brooks also achieved a sold-out concert in this LA stadium.

