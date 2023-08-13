#BoxOfficeCollection: Positive word-of-mouth helps 'OMG 2' earn Rs. 15cr+



Written by Isha Sharma August 13, 2023 | 12:01 pm 2 min read

'OMG 2' is doing well at the box office

Despite its clash with the box office monster Gadar 2, Amit Rai's Oh My God 2 seems to have found its audience. After minting Rs. 10.26cr on Friday, the Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam Dhar starrer reportedly added Rs. 15.3cr to its coffer on day two (Saturday). The social drama is expected to earn more on Sunday, followed by Tuesday (Independence Day).

Why does this story matter?

Kumar had a series of flops in rapid succession in 2022. Earlier in February 2023, the matters aggravated when his drama comedy Selfiee could only put up an opening of Rs. 2.55cr. OMG 2, thus, has finally broken Kumar's streak of flops. The franchise factor is a pertinent success contributor, too, since the film is a sequel to OMG - Oh My God! (2012).

Film witnessed growth of nearly 50%

Sacnilk reported that OMG 2 witnessed an incredible jump of 49.12% on Saturday, with the highest occupancy reported during the night shows (79.54%). The overall occupancy stood at 57.91%, and the total collections have reached Rs. 25.56cr (nett). Notably, OMG 2 had a relatively limited release due to its "A" certification; fans are demanding it should be given a U/A certificate following its success.

Know about plot, supporting actors

In OMG 2, Tripathi stars as Kanti Sharan Mudgal, whose life is uprooted when his teenage son Vivek is rusticated after being caught on video masturbating in the school's washroom. What follows is Mudgal's fight against the school, society, and the crusade to restore Vivek's dignity. Govind Namdev and Arun Govil﻿ play supporting characters. It will reportedly stream on JioCinema post its theatrical run.

Kumar's calendar: Look at upcoming movies

As always, "Khiladi" Kumar is the busiest actor in B-town, with a number of films lined up. He will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar﻿'s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake, Tinu Suresh Desai's Capsule Gill (tentative title), and Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5. Hera Pheri 3 is also tentatively on the cards, though its updates are hard to come by.

