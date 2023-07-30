#BoxOfficeCollection: Karan Johar's 'RRKPK' witnesses remarkable jump on Day 2

#BoxOfficeCollection: Karan Johar's 'RRKPK' witnesses remarkable jump on Day 2

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 30, 2023

Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' earns Rs. 16cr on Day 2 of its release

After a hiatus of seven years, filmmaker Karan Johar returned to the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani—which opened in theaters on Friday—featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. Notably, the tale of "two states" commenced its theatrical journey with a respectable collection and eventually witnessed a significant surge on day two. Here's a breakdown of the film's performance.

Why does this story matter?

Despite facing stiff competition from the biggest Hollywood flicks of this year—Oppenheimer and Barbie—RRKPK stood its ground with impressive opening box office collections. One of the key factors to its success is Johar's signature style of direction, as the film is adorned with grand sets, foot-tapping dance numbers, and an ensemble cast—including veterans like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan—that managed to evoke nostalgia.

'RRKPK' earned a staggering Rs. 16 crore on Day 2

Receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics alike, RRKPK earned a commendable Rs. 11.1 crore on its opening day. However, it was on the second day that the power of "positive word-of-mouth" was witnessed, as the film witnessed a crucial jump in its collections, which skyrocketed to a whopping Rs. 16.05 crore, taking the total box office collection to Rs. 27.15 crore.

Look at 'RRKPK' overseas collections

Despite stiff competition, RRKPK reportedly grossed a staggering $1.24M on its opening day in the overseas market. With this, the Johar-helmed film became the second highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2023 in terms of opening day collections in international markets, per reports. North America emerged as the top market, where RRKPK raked in nearly half a million dollars—surpassing the $305K collected by Salman Khan's KKBKKJ.

Where will 'RRKPK' stream after its theatrical run?

Following the mandatory two-month theatrical run for Hindi films, RRKPK will make its way to streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. Notably, Johar's Dharma Productions has inked a three-film deal with Prime Video India. The first film from this deal, JugJugg Jeeyo, premiered on the platform in July of last year, and RRKPK will soon join it on the streaming platform.

Here's everything about 'RRKPK'

RRKPK is a romantic-comedy film written by the troika of writers—Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. Co-produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, an interesting aspect of the film is the involvement of Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who has worked as an assistant director in RRKPK. The film was majorly shot in Mumbai, New Delhi, Russia, and Jammu & Kashmir.

