September 13, 2023

Must-watch Richard Linklater movies

Known for his unique narrative style and ability to capture the essence of everyday life, Hollywood's Richard Linklater has crafted a diverse filmography that spans various genres, themes, and generations. From some of the best independent films and animations to stoner comedies, rock 'n' roll movies and play adaptations, he has given us all. Delve into some of his best cinematic masterpieces.

'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

Linklater's 1993 film Dazed and Confused was made as a stoner comedy that turned into a cult classic with time. It's a kaleidoscopic look into the end days of high school. Set in May 1976, the film follows the adventures of a group of high school students. The film introduced us to several soon-to-be famous stars including Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck, among others.

'Before Trilogy' (1995, 2004, 2013)

There is rarely a cinema lover who isn't a fan of Linklater's Before Trilogy- Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. The trilogy follows the journey of a young man and woman who meet on a train and end up spending an evening in Vienna well aware that this might be their first and last meeting.

'School of Rock' (2003)

The 2003 comedy film School of Rock is one of Linklater's biggest box-office hits and most successful mainstream films. The film stars Jack Black as Dewey Finn, a struggling rock musician who joins a strict elementary private school as a substitute teacher after being fired from his band. Defying the strict educational system, he turns the young students into a rock band.

'Boyhood' (2014)

Linklater's 2014 epic coming-of-age drama film Boyhood's most unique part is that it is shot over the course of twelve years with the same cast. It stars Ellar Coltrane, Hawke, Patricia Arquette, and Lorelei Linklater. It follows the life and evolution of a young boy named Mason as he grows from childhood into adulthood. Arquette won an Oscar for her performance in the film.

'Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood' (2022)

One of the few animated films directed by Linklater is the 2022 whimsical animated film Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood. It's a nostalgic journey through the summer of 1969 when the world was captivated by the Apollo 11 moon landing. This coming-of-age tale follows a young boy's imaginative adventures against the backdrop of the historic event, blending dreamlike animation with heartfelt storytelling.

