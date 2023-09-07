Top 5 Olivia Colman performances you shouldn't miss

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 07, 2023 | 03:23 pm 2 min read

Olivia Colman's best films and shows

Olivia Colman has displayed her extraordinary talent on both the big and small screens throughout her career spanning decades and continues to display her caliber. Be it comedic and dark comedic roles in sitcoms like The Office and Fleabag, drama series like The Night Manager, or psychological drama films like The Father, she has it all in her filmography. Check out her top performances.

'The Lost Daughter' (2021)

The 2021 psychological drama film The Lost Daughter is the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal. Colman's portrayal of a complex and emotionally layered character named Leda is nothing short of brilliance. She earned an Oscar nomination for her performance. The film unfolds what happens when a woman faces her past during a beach vacation which leads to her life taking a dark turn.

'Landscapers' (2021)

Landscapers is a true-crime dark comedy-drama series starring Colman and David Thewlis. The real-life-inspired story traces back to 1998. It revolves around a humble couple who become suspects when a couple's dead bodies are found in the backyard of an England home. Colman plays the role of Susan Edwards, a woman tangled in a dark web of crime and deception along with her husband.

'The Father' (2020)

Colman received yet another Oscar nomination for her performance in the psychological drama film The Father. Colman shines alongside Anthony Hopkins as she delivers an excellent performance as a daughter struggling to steer through her father's deteriorating mental health. She delivers an emotionally charged act and captures the challenges and distress of caregiving.

'The Favourite' (2018)

Colman's exceptional performance as Queen Anne in the period black comedy film The Favourite earned her an Academy Award. As Queen Anne, who is vulnerable and equally cunning, Colman masterfully makes her way through the complexities of a frail monarch. The film is set in early 18th-century England and explores the unexpected friendship between a new servant and Queen Anne.

'Tyrannosaur' (2011)

Back in 2011, Colman defied expectations with her raw performance in the British drama film Tyrannosaur. Colman plays the role of Hannah, a woman who is a Christian charity shop employee and trapped in an abusive relationship. The film follows Hannah offering a man, troubled by violence and rage, a chance at redemption. She earned critical acclaim and widespread recognition for her performance.

