Written by Namrata Ganguly August 31, 2023

Jamie Foxx, the multifaceted Hollywood actor, comedian, and musician, has delivered some unforgettable performances in his career spanning over three decades. From heartwarming dramas to exhilarating thrillers, Foxx's filmography is a treasure trove of some outstanding roles that have stayed with his fans over the years. Don't miss out on some of the best films that Foxx has gifted us.

'Ray' (2004)

In the 2004 biographical film Ray, Foxx delivered a transformative performance as the legendary musician Ray Charles and won the Academy Award for Best Actor. From Charles's voice and mannerisms to his complicated emotions, Foxx captured the essence of Charles's life, struggles, and musical genius with utmost accuracy. The film follows the challenges Charles faced in his personal and professional life.

'Collateral' (2004)

The 2004 neo-noir action thriller film Collateral stars Foxx as Max Durocher, a diligent Los Angeles cab driver unwittingly entangled in a contract killer's plans. Collateral also stars Tom Cruise as a mysterious hitman, Vincent. Touted to be one of the best films of 2004, the Oscar-nominated film follows Durocher and Vincent as they kill the latter's hitlist one by one in a night.

'Django Unchained' (2012)

Quentin Tarantino cast Foxx in the titular role in his Oscar-winning film Django Unchained. Foxx delivers a powerful and memorable performance as a freed slave turned bounty hunter. He mastered the balance of unemotional resilience and determination as he sought to save his wife from a ruthless plantation owner. It also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L Jackson, Christoph Waltz, and Kerry Washington, among others.

'Baby Driver' (2017)

The popular 2017 action film Baby Driver stars Foxx, Ansel Elgort, and Lily James, along with Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm, Eiza González, and Jon Bernthal in pivotal roles. Elgot plays the protagonist, a getaway driver looking to escape the life of crime while Foxx plays a volatile and unpredictable criminal, with a palpable sense of danger and intensity, in contrast to Elgot.

'Just Mercy' (2019)

Based on a true story, the 2019 biographical legal drama film Just Mercy stars Michael B Jordan, Foxx, Rob Morgan, Rafe Spall, Tim Blake Nelson, and Brie Larson. Foxx plays Walter McMillian, a wrongfully convicted man on death row, while Jordan portrays the lawyer and social activist Bryan Stevenson. The film captures the journey of their fight to free McMillian.

