Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt note on father Mammootty's birthday

Written by Aikantik Bag September 07, 2023 | 02:34 pm 1 min read

Mammootty turned 72 on Thursday

Superstar Mammootty is an evergreen figure in Malayalam movies. The actor turned 72 on Thursday and colleagues and fans are taking to social media to express their love. Alongside others, his son-actor Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram to wish his legendary father. In his heartfelt post, Salmaan expressed his admiration for his father and their strong bond, calling Mammootty his role model and expressing his desire to follow in his footsteps.

Salmaan spoke about how his bond and admiration for his father. He also shared a photo with Mammootty. With over 400 films in various languages under his belt, Mammootty has won numerous awards for his performances. In addition to his acting career, Mammootty is also known for his philanthropic work and active involvement in various social causes.

