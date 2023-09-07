Nayanthara dedicates 'All of Me' to Vignesh Shivan; check photograph

Written by Aikantik Bag September 07, 2023 | 01:52 pm 1 min read

Nayanthara made his Bollywood debut on Thursday with 'Jawan'

Nayanthara is one of the most sought-after actors in Tamil cinema. The actor has now dropped an unseen photograph with her husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara and Shivan have been setting major couple goals with their recent social media posts. The Jawan actor recently shared a romantic photo with Vignesh, dedicating John Legend's love song All of Me to him, leaving fans swooning over their adorable PDA.

Shivan wished his 'thangamey' for 'Jawan'

Nayanthara made her Instagram debut last week and has already amassed over 3.3M followers. As Nayanthara's Bollywood debut film Jawan was released today, Shivan expressed his love for her and the team's success. He shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's song from the film, writing, "Wishing the best for this team that put together 2.49 hours of sheer entertainment! Break the box office and make remarkable records. My Thangamey. @nayanthara."

