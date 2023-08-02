Tamil actor Mohan (60) found dead

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 02, 2023 | 05:20 pm 2 min read

Mohan's body will be sent to his native village after autopsy

The Indian film industry is reeling under shock after it lost two renowned artists on Wednesday. After art director Nitin Desai's alleged suicide, reports of Tamil actor Mohan's death also surfaced. Mohan, who was best known for his comic roles in Kollywood, was found dead on Wednesday morning in Periya Ratha Veethi, reportedly. The cause of his death isn't known at the moment.

Mohan's body has been sent for autopsy

After the late actor's body was found, it was sent to a government facility, the Madurai Government Hospital, for autopsy. Once the autopsy is conducted, the police will be able to reveal the cause of his death. Mohan's body will be sent to Mettur in Salem district where his last rites will be held, attended by his family and close friends.

Mohan was reportedly struggling to find work

Mohan had been active in the Tamil film industry for a very long time. However, if media reports are to be believed, he was having a hard time with his career. Per reports, the actor was struggling to find new work opportunities in the film industry. Meanwhile, two of his most popular works were 2009's Naan Kadavul and Kamal Haasan starrer Apoorva Sagodharargal.

