Selena Gomez's 'Single Soon' is pulsating; music video out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 25, 2023 | 12:21 pm 1 min read

Selena Gomez's latest track Single Soon is a lively dance anthem that celebrates the joys of singlehood. The music video is out now and it features Gomez breaking up with her boyfriend and hitting the town with her friends, sending a message of empowerment and independence to her fans. She recently confirmed on Instagram that her new album is in progress.

Gomez's work in the recent past

Gomez is hard at work on her fourth album, following her 2020 release, Rare. Although she has not dropped a full album since then, she did release an all-Spanish EP, Revelación, in 2021. In addition to her own music, Gomez has collaborated on various singles, such as Rema's 2022 hit Calm Down and her standalone track My Mind & Me, which supports her documentary of the same name.

