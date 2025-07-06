Rocky Flintoff scores his maiden Youth ODI century: Key stats

Rocky Flintoff, the son of former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff , achieved a major milestone by scoring his maiden ton in Youth ODIs on Saturday. The 17-year-old accomplished this feat during the 4th Youth ODI against India at County Ground in Worcester. Flintoff came at number four in the 15th over, with England chasing a target of 364 runs set by India.

Game progress Flintoff stars in losing cause Flintoff started his innings cautiously, not hitting a boundary until the 20th ball. He then launched an attack on Indian spinner Naman Pushpak, taking him to cleaners. The English player brought up his ton in the 43rd over bowled by Deepesh Devendran. However, England were already eight down by then. Flintoff eventually departed for 107 off 91 balls (7 fours and 4 sixes). England later lost by 55 runs.

Career highlights Second ton for Flintoff in England Under-19 colors Notably, Flintoff raced to his second century across formats for England Under-19. He scored 106 for England in a Youth Test against Sri Lanka last year. Earlier this year, he became the youngest player with a ton for England A or England Lions at 16. As of now, Flintoff has played five First-Class and seven List A matches.