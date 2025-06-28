Jasprit Bumrah bowls with intensity in India's optional training session

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was seen bowling with full intensity during a practice session ahead of the second Test against England . The match is scheduled to begin on July 2 at Edgbaston. Despite uncertainties over his participation in the game, videos of Bumrah's practice session have gone viral on social media, raising hopes for his inclusion in the upcoming match. Here's more.

Performance review Bumrah bowled 43.4 overs in the 1st Test Bumrah bowled 43.4 overs in the first Test, taking five wickets at a cost of 140 runs. He went wicketless in the second innings, conceding 57 runs from 19 overs as England chased down their second-highest Test target of 371 and won by five wickets. Despite being behind in the series, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir said they would manage Bumrah's workload considering upcoming matches.

Coach's comment 'Managing Bumrah's workload is crucial...': Gambhir "No, our plans remain the same. Managing Bumrah's workload is crucial because we have a lot of cricket coming up," Gambhir said in a press conference. He added that before this tour began, it was decided that Bumrah would play three Tests but they haven't yet decided which ones. "But yes, we absolutely believe in the bowling group. We picked them on trust, not hope," he said after India's defeat in the first Test.

Injury impact India must be careful with Bumrah Bumrah had sustained an injury in the middle of the fifth Test against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 after playing five consecutive matches. He missed the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a lower back injury. Given his past injuries, India must be careful with Bumrah as they have a long series ahead.