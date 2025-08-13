Who owns the highest individual score versus Australia in T20Is?

South African batter Dewald Brevis scripted history with his 41-ball century against Australia in the 2nd T20I. He hammered an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls as the Proteas beat Australia by 53 runs at Marrara Cricket Ground. Brevis, who broke multiple records in Darwin, registered the highest individual score against the Aussies in the shortest format. Have a look at this list.

#1 Dewald Brevis: 125* in Darwin, 2025 As mentioned, Brevis now tops this elite list. The Proteas batter struck 12 fours and 8 sixes in his 56-ball 125* in Darwin. He added a massive 126-run stand with Tristan Stubbs, taking South Africa to 218/7 in 20 overs. The Proteas later bowled Australia out for 165. Notably, Brevis also recorded the highest individual score on Australian soil in T20Is.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad: 123* in Guwahati, 2023 In Darwin, Brevis went past India's Ruturaj Gaikwad, who earlier held the highest T20I score against Australia. Gaikwad hammered a 52-ball ton against the Aussies in the 2023 Guwahati T20I. His 57-ball 123 (13 fours and 7 sixes) helped India score 222/3. However, Glenn Maxwell's ton led Australia to an incredible win. Notably, Gaikwad is the only Indian with a T20I ton against Australia.