Starc vs Ntini: Comparing their Test numbers after 390 wickets
Mitchell Starc was the star of the show as he led Australia's bowling attack in the first Test against West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. The left-arm pacer took 3/65, helping Australia restrict West Indies to just 190/10 in the second innings. With this three-fer, Starc has equaled South African legend Makhaya Ntini (390) in terms of Test wickets. Let's compare their numbers.
Starc slightly ahead in terms of average
As per ESPNcricinfo, Starc has raced to 390 wickets from 98 Tests at 27.45. Meanwhile, Ntini played 101 Tests in his career as his 390 wickets came at a higher average than that of Starc (28.82). While the Proteas star finished with 18 fifers, Starc has 15 to date. However, the Australian is ahead in terms of four-fers - 20 compared to Ntini's 19.
Ntini claimed four match 10-fers
While Ntini claimed 10 or more wickets in a match four times, Starc has accomplished this feat just twice so far. The SA star's best innings figures read 7/37. Starc (6/48) trails behind in this regard as well.
Who was better across conditions?
249 of Ntini's wickets came in home Tests at an even better average of 24.04. Meanwhile, Starc's home average reads 26.46 as he owns 235 wickets in this regard. The Australian averages 28.94 in away-from-home Tests, having raced to 155 scalps. Ntini trails significantly behind in this regard as his away average was 37.27. He claimed 141 Test scalps outside South Africa.
How they have fared in Asia?
As Asian conditions mostly favor spin-bowling, pacers generally struggle in the continent, particularly with the red ball. Starc owns 58 Test wickets in Asia at a brilliant average of 28.75. Ntini, meanwhile, had an average of 34.52 in Asia (48 wickets). While the Australian claimed three fifers and a match 10-fer in Asia, Ntini's best innings figures in the continent read 4/35.
Who performed better in SENA?
Tracks in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) favor pacers and these two fast-bowling talismans have made a significant mark in these conditions. Speaking of their numbers in away SENA Tests, Starc has 82 wickets at a higher average of 30.96. However, Ntini's average in away SENA games is even higher - 39.39. He has 68 wickets in this regard.
Who is better among the two?
Though comparison of players from different eras has often ignited controversies, numbers clearly reflect that Starc has been effective across all conditions. On the other hand, Ntini had a hard time outside home. Notably, the South African shared bowling duties with legends like Shaun Pollock, Allan Donald, and Dale Steyn. The trio of Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood has been supporting Starc.