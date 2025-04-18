IPL 2025, GT vs DC: Decoding key player battles
What's the story
Gujarat Titans (GT) will be up against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.
The much-awaited game will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on April 19.
Fans can expect a thrilling showdown as the winner of this clash will see itself atop the points table.
Here we decode the anticipated player battles that can be on display.
#1
KL Rahul vs Rashid Khan
As KL Rahul has been among the runs this season, he can be a major threat for the Titans.
His battle with Rashid Khan would be enticing in the middle overs. The leg-spinner is going through a rare rough patch and Rahul has a chance to capitalize the same.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has trapped Rahul thrice across seven IPL meetings while conceding just 40 runs off 47 balls.
#2
Sai Sudharsan vs Mitchell Starc
GT opener Sai Sudharsan has been among massive runs this season as he was the first batter to breach the 300-run mark in IPL 2025.
Mitchell Starc, who unleashed a yorker mayhem in his last outing, can be a threat to Sudharsan in the powerplay overs.
Notably, Sudharsan has fallen to left-arm pacers twice across four innings this season.
#3
Jos Buttler vs Kuldeep Yadav
The battle between Jos Buttler and Kuldeep Yadav will be one to watch out for.
While Buttler has already played a couple of match-defining knocks this season, Kuldeep's current form makes him a threat.
The left-arm wrist-spinner has dismissed Buttler thrice in T20 cricket, while the English batter strikes at 138.09in this battle (87 off 63 balls).
#4
Abishek Porel vs Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj has been a force to reckon with in the powerplay. His tally of seven wickets in this phase is the joint-most for any bowler this season.
Abishek Porel's battle with his is to watch out for as the DC opener has also played some fine knocks.
His powerplay strike rate in IPL 2025 reads 149.12.