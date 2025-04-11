Axar Patel becomes first DC captain with this IPL feat
What's the story
Axar Patel has created history by becoming the first-ever Delhi Capitals (DC) captain to win all four matches at the start of an Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
He broke the record of former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who won three matches in the 2009 edition, which was completely held in South Africa.
The 31-year-old all-rounder from Gujarat has been leading DC since his appointment as captain for IPL 2025.
Perfect start
Axar Patel's successful captaincy
Under Patel's leadership, DC have defeated their opponents in all matches so far. Their latest victory was against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Axar Patel made his full-time captaincy debut for DC in IPL 2025 with a nail-biting one-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24 at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
Dominating performance
Axar Patel leads Delhi Capitals to victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad
In their second match at the same venue on March 30, Patel's team crushed Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad by a convincing seven wickets.
The third league match of IPL 2025 saw DC take on Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on April 5, where they won by 25 runs.
The latest win against RCB was highlighted by an impressive performance from KL Rahul.
Game-changer
KL Rahul's stellar performance leads to DC's victory
Rahul was instrumental in the latest victory, scoring an unbeaten 93 runs off 53 balls.
He smashed seven fours and six sixes during his innings, guiding DC to chase down the target of 164 runs.
Along with Tristan Stubbs, who scored a quick-fire 38* off just 23 balls, Rahul broke the record for the highest fifth-wicket stand in IPL history for Delhi Capitals.