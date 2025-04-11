What's the story

Axar Patel has created history by becoming the first-ever Delhi Capitals (DC) captain to win all four matches at the start of an Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

He broke the record of former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who won three matches in the 2009 edition, which was completely held in South Africa.

The 31-year-old all-rounder from Gujarat has been leading DC since his appointment as captain for IPL 2025.