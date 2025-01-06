Pat Cummins praises Kohli after India's series loss to Australia
What's the story
Australian cricket team captain, Pat Cummins, has lauded Virat Kohli after India's loss in the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
The defeat meant India lost the series 1-3.
Despite the setback, Cummins emphasized on Kohli's immense contribution to the sport and hinted at his potential retirement as a disappointing prospect.
Impact
Cummins acknowledges Kohli's impact on cricket
Lauding Kohli's influence on the game, Cummins said in the post match press conference, "It's always been a wonderful contest. More than just the runs that he scored, he brings a bit of theater to the game which is sometimes good and sometimes it can rile you up as an opposition."
He added that playing against Kohli has been an enjoyable experience for him.
Career reflection
Cummins reflects on Kohli's decade-long career
Reflecting on Kohli's illustrious career, the Australian skipper said, "He's been one of the star batters for the last decade or so."
He also noted the tactical significance of Kohli's wicket in a game.
This praise comes even as fans and former players have called for Kohli and Rohit Sharma to be dropped from India's Test team owing to their recent form.
Advice
De Villiers advises Kohli to 'reset' his mind
Kohli's former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, AB de Villiers, has offered advice amid the Indian cricketer's recent form.
He suggested that Kohli "reset" his mind and avoid unnecessary on-field confrontations.
De Villiers emphasized that while Kohli's combative nature is commendable, it can sometimes cause him to lose focus on the game.