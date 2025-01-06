Hockey: India to host Asia Cup, Junior World Cup
What's the story
Continuing its legacy of hosting international hockey events, India will host the men's Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar from August 27 to September 7.
Later this year, the junior men's World Cup will be hosted in Chennai, with the exact dates yet to be announced.
"The venues of these two international events have been finalized," confirmed Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh.
Tournament importance
Asia Cup's significance for India's World Cup qualification
The eight-team Asia Cup is of utmost importance to the Indian team, led by Craig Fulton.
The winning team will qualify for the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Belgium and Netherlands.
"We are planning everything keeping in mind the World Cup qualification," Singh said.
This tournament could give India their best shot at the podium after a 51-year gap, since their only World Cup win in 1975.
Past record
India's performance in previous Asia Cups
India had directly qualified as hosts for the last two World Cups (2018, 2023). Hence, the 2017 and 2022 Asia Cups didn't mean much to them.
In the last event, an alternate Indian team clinched bronze in Jakarta where South Korea won.
This year will be the first time since Chennai 2007 that India will be hosting this continental tournament again.
Junior championship
India to host Junior World Cup for 4th time
This will be the fourth time India will host the junior World Cup, after New Delhi (2013), Lucknow (2016), and Bhubaneswar (2021).
The last edition was held in Kuala Lumpur in 2023, which Germany won.
In a first, the 2025 event will see participation from 24 teams, instead of the usual 16. This expansion reflects the growing interest and competitiveness in junior hockey across the globe.