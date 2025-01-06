#ThisDayThatYear: Lenny Wilkens becomes the winningest coach in NBA history
On January 06, 1995, Lenny Wilkens became the NBA's all-time winningest coach, earning his 939th victory as the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Washington Bullets 112-90.
This milestone capped a storied coaching career, including an NBA title with the 1979 Seattle SuperSonics.
Wilkens' achievement cemented his legacy as one of basketball's greatest minds, blending longevity with consistent success.
Here's more about the then-NBA's winningest coach.
Season recap
Highlights of the Hawks' stellar 1995-96 season
The 1995-96 season marked the Hawks' 47th in the NBA and 28th in Atlanta.
Additionally, coach Wilkens achieved 1,000 wins, and the team finished 46-36, led by Steve Smith and Mookie Blaylock.
However, they defeated the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs but fell to the Orlando Magic.
Meanwhile, new logos, uniforms, and trades highlighted a transitional season for the franchise.
Game recap
Hawks smoke Bullets as HC Wilkens records his 939th win
On January 6, 1995, the Hawks defeated the Bullets 112-90 in a high-scoring matchup.
Ken Norman led the Hawks with 23 points, while Mookie Blaylock contributed 20 points, and eight assists.
Meanwhile, Stacey Augmon added 16 points and nine total rebounds.
However, despite Calbert Cheaney and Rex Chapman's combined 30-point effort for Washington, Atlanta's balanced attack secured the win, improving their record to 13-19.
Coaching career
Recap of Wilkins' coaching career
Wilkens coached seven NBA teams over 32 seasons, with key tenures in Seattle (11 seasons, 478 wins), Cleveland (8 seasons, 316 wins), and Atlanta (7 seasons, 310 wins).
He led the SuperSonics to their only NBA title in 1979 and ranks second in career coaching wins (1,332).
Wilkens also coached in Portland, Toronto, and New York, retiring in 2005 with a 53.6% win percentage.
Most wins as coach
NBA coaches with most career wins
Gregg Popovich leads NBA coaches with 1,406 wins, followed by Don Nelson (1,335), and Wilkens (1,332) across a record 2,487 games.
Meanwhile, Jerry Sloan (1,221) and Pat Riley (1,210) round out the top five.
Notably, Wilkens also ranks first in career games coached, emphasizing longevity.
Popovich's 55.1% win percentage and Riley's 54.6% reflect remarkable consistency, while Sloan's 79 playoff wins highlight his postseason impact.