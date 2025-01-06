What's the story

On January 06, 1995, Lenny Wilkens became the NBA's all-time winningest coach, earning his 939th victory as the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Washington Bullets 112-90.

This milestone capped a storied coaching career, including an NBA title with the 1979 Seattle SuperSonics.

Wilkens' achievement cemented his legacy as one of basketball's greatest minds, blending longevity with consistent success.

