Summarize Simplifying... In short In a memorable 2006 NBA game, Gilbert Arenas scored a franchise-record 60 points, leading the Wizards to a 147-141 overtime victory against the LA Lakers.

This performance, which included 16 points in overtime and outshining Kobe Bryant's 45 points, remains one of the most notable in NBA history.

Arenas shares the Wizards' record with Bradley Beal, who matched it in 2021. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear in 2006, Wizards' Gilbert Arenas dropped a franchise-record 60 points vs the Lakers (Image credit: X/@NBATV)

#ThisDayThatYear: Gilbert Arenas clocks franchise-record 60 points against LA Lakers

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:52 pm Dec 17, 202401:52 pm

What's the story On December 17, 2006, Gilbert Arenas delivered a historic performance, scoring a franchise-record 60 points as the Washington Wizards edged out the Los Angeles Lakers 147-141 in overtime. Arenas outshined Kobe Bryant in a thrilling duel, cementing his legacy with clutch shots and a dominant display. His unforgettable night remains one of the greatest scoring feats in Wizards history. Here's more.

Game recap

Wizards edge out Lakers on the back of Arenas' show

Arenas torched the Lakers, scoring a franchise-record 60 points in the Wizards' 147-141 overtime win. Arenas outdueled Kobe Bryant, who finished with 45 points. Meanwhile, Arenas delivered clutch shots throughout, including 16 points in overtime, securing the win for Washington. His incredible night, featuring 17-of-32 shooting and 21-of-27 free throws, remains one of the most memorable scoring performances in NBA history.

2006 season - Arenas

Recap of Arenas' stellar 2006 season

Arenas withdrew from Team USA in 2006, claiming coaches favored pre-chosen rosters. However, motivated, he scored 54 points against the Phoenix Suns but managed only nine versus the Portland Trailblazers. Additionally, during the 2006 NBA season, he also hit multiple buzzer-beaters and was named an All-Star starter before tearing his MCL, marking his final All-Star campaign.

Most points

Most points in the Wizards franchise history

Bradley Beal and Arenas share the Wizards' franchise record with 60 points in a game. Beal hit the mark in a 2021 loss to the 76ers. Arenas achieved it in a 2006 overtime win against the Lakers, adding 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Meanwhile, Earl Monroe's 56 points in 1968 and Beal's 55-point effort in 2020 round out the top performances.