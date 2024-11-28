Summarize Simplifying... In short Since the NBA merger, only four players have achieved a 30/5/5 stat line in their fifth year.

Michael Jordan was the first, followed by Lebron James, Luka Doncic, and most recently, LaMelo Ball.

These players showcased exceptional performance, with each leading in various aspects like points per game and field goal percentage.

NBA: List of fifth-year players achieving 30/5/5 since merger

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:25 pm Nov 28, 202401:25 pm

What's the story LaMelo Ball is making history despite the Charlotte Hornets' tough 6-12 start. The star point guard has become just the fourth NBA player since the merger to average 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in their fifth season, joining Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Luka Dončić. Let's dive into this exclusive list of fifth-year 30/5/5 achievers and explore Ball's standout performance so far.

#1

Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls

Bulls legend Michael Jordan was the first player in NBA history (since the merger) to manage the 30/5/5 stat line. Jordan achieved this during the 1988-89 season, his fifth with the Bulls, where he managed 32.5 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists per game across 81 games. Notably, the forward also led the league in points and minutes (40.2) per game the same season.

#2

Lebron James - Los Angeles Lakers

James, the all-time leading scorer in the league, was the second player to achieve this feat. He recorded it during the 2007-08 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. James managed averages of 30 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game across 75 regular season games. Additionally, the four-time NBA champion also led the league in PPG during the 2007-08 season.

#3

Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks

The Slovenian became the third player to record a 30/5/5 stat line in his fifth year during the 2022-23 season with the Mavericks. Doncic recorded averages of 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game in 66 regular season games, whilst also amassing a career-high.496 field goal percentage. The forward also ended the season with a career-high 1.4 steals per game.

#4

LaMelo Ball* - Charlotte Hornets

As mentioned, Ball who is in his fifth year in the league became just the fourth player to manage a 30/5/5 stat line. Having played just 18 games this season, Ball already boasts averages of 31.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. However, he is coming off a 94-98 loss vs Miami, where he managed 32 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.