NBA: List of fifth-year players achieving 30/5/5 since merger
LaMelo Ball is making history despite the Charlotte Hornets' tough 6-12 start. The star point guard has become just the fourth NBA player since the merger to average 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in their fifth season, joining Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Luka Dončić. Let's dive into this exclusive list of fifth-year 30/5/5 achievers and explore Ball's standout performance so far.
Michael Jordan - Chicago Bulls
Bulls legend Michael Jordan was the first player in NBA history (since the merger) to manage the 30/5/5 stat line. Jordan achieved this during the 1988-89 season, his fifth with the Bulls, where he managed 32.5 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists per game across 81 games. Notably, the forward also led the league in points and minutes (40.2) per game the same season.
Lebron James - Los Angeles Lakers
James, the all-time leading scorer in the league, was the second player to achieve this feat. He recorded it during the 2007-08 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. James managed averages of 30 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game across 75 regular season games. Additionally, the four-time NBA champion also led the league in PPG during the 2007-08 season.
Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks
The Slovenian became the third player to record a 30/5/5 stat line in his fifth year during the 2022-23 season with the Mavericks. Doncic recorded averages of 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game in 66 regular season games, whilst also amassing a career-high.496 field goal percentage. The forward also ended the season with a career-high 1.4 steals per game.
LaMelo Ball* - Charlotte Hornets
As mentioned, Ball who is in his fifth year in the league became just the fourth player to manage a 30/5/5 stat line. Having played just 18 games this season, Ball already boasts averages of 31.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. However, he is coming off a 94-98 loss vs Miami, where he managed 32 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.