Zion Williamson, the star player of the New Orleans Pelicans, is out indefinitely due to a hamstring injury.

Despite a history of injuries limiting him to 190 games since his 2019 draft, Williamson has shown impressive performance, averaging 24.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

The Pelicans, currently 14th in the Western Conference, are eagerly awaiting updates on his condition.

New Orleans Pelicans' power forward Zion Williamson has been sidelined indefinitely after playing just six games this season (Image credit: X/@PelicansNBA)

NBA: Pelicans' Zion Williamson sidelined indefinitely with hamstring injury

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:11 pm Nov 11, 2024

What's the story Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans power forward, is sidelined indefinitely after sustaining a hamstring injury as announced by the team. Known for his power and agility, Williamson's absence poses a significant setback for the Pelicans. In his absence, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and Javonte Green could see an increase in time on court. We decode his stats, the 2024 season, and his history of injuries.

Injury

WIllaimson's injury details and expected return date

Williamson missed the season opener due to illness but returned for five games before missing two with hamstring tightness. He rejoined against the Cleveland Cavaliers but left mid-game, returning later in the second half. Following that, he was sidelined again versus the Orlando Magic. However, the Pelicans have not confirmed the severity, and Williamson is out indefinitely, with updates expected as the situation progresses.

2024 season

Williamson and New Orleans' 2024 season so far

Williamson logged 31 minutes per game over six games this season, averaging 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 blocks. Notably, it would be safe to say that he was performing well before the announcement that he would be sidelined indefinitely. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are currently placed 14 in the Western Conference with a 3-7 record and four-straight losses recently.

Injury history

Power forward's injury history since being drafted in 2019

Williamson has faced numerous injuries since being drafted, limiting him to 190 games. His rookie season was cut to 24 games due to a knee injury. In his second year, he played 61 games but missed the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury. In 2022-23, Williamson played just 29 of 37 games before another injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Career stats

Williamson's NBA career numbers

Across his NBA seasons with the Pelicans, Williamson has averaged 24.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in 190 games, showcasing his efficiency with a 58.7% field goal percentage. Notably, he scored an impressive 40 points in the 2023-24 play-in game, hitting 63% from the field. Additionally, despite injuries, Williamson has demonstrated consistency, particularly around the rim

Pelicans' team announcement regarding Williamson's injury