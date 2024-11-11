#ThisDayThatYear: Brett Favre joins Marino in 60,000-yard passing club (2007)
On November 11, 2007, Brett Favre, Green Bay Packers' iconic quarterback, joined NFL legend Dan Marino as only the second quarterback to surpass 60,000 career passing yards. This record-breaking moment occurred during the second quarter of the Packers' 34-0 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. We decode the historic game, the record, and Favre's career stats in this article.
Top five QBs with the most career passing yards
Legendary QB Tom Brady leads the list with 89,214 career passing yards across 23 seasons. Drew Brees stands second on the list with 80,358 passing yards in 20 seasons. Meanwhile, Peyton Manning has 71,940 yards and is placed third on the list. He is closely trailed by Favre amassing 71,838 yards in 20 seasons. Ben Roethlisberger is the next player with 64,088 yards.
Favre joins elite company as Packers shut out Vikings 34-0
The Packers defeated the Vikings 34-0 in a commanding win, fueled by Favre's 351 passing yards and three touchdowns. Favre's performance included a milestone 60,000 career passing yards, making him the second quarterback in NFL history to reach this mark. The Packers' defense held the Vikings scoreless, while Green Bay's offense controlled the game, improving their season record to 8-1.
Packers and Favre's 2007 season recap
The 2007 Packers finished 13-3, clinching their first division title since 2004 and earning a first-round playoff bye. They reached the NFC Championship but lost to the Giants. However, it also marked Favre's last season as a Packer. Meanwhile, in his last season with the Packers, Favre managed 4,155 yards from 356 passes including 28 TDs and 15 interceptions with a 95.7 QB rating.
QB's crunch career stats decoded
Favre played 302 NFL games, completing 6,300 passes out of 10,169 attempts for a 62.0% completion rate, amassing 71,838 yards and 508 touchdowns. He also had 336 interceptions and achieved a career rating of 86.0. In playoffs, he completed 481 passes for 5,855 yards and 44 touchdowns in 24 games, showing impressive consistency and skill on the field.