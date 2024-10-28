NFL, Maxx Crosby surrounded by trade rumors: Decoding his stats
Maxx Crosby a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, is known for his impactful play. However, he has recently been in the news due to trade rumors, particularly following the Raiders' discussions involving other star players. However, Raiders owner Mark Davis has emphatically stated that the team has no intention of trading Crosby. We decode his stats and the trade rumors.
Owner Mark Davis addresses Crosby's trade rumors, mails ESPN
Crosby's trade rumors intensified after the Raiders' recent moves, including the trade of star receiver Davante Adams. Speculations suggested that Crosby could be next, given the team's efforts to reshape the roster. Davis directly addressed these rumors, emailing ESPN about Crosby being unavailable for a trade. "We're Not Trading Maxx Crosby," the email reportedly read, per Adam Schefter. "Before Or After The Trade Deadline!!!"
Crosby and Raiders' 2024 season so far
The 2024 season marks the Raiders' 55th in the NFL and their first full season under coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders will be looking to break their 21-year title drought but hold a 2-5 record, sitting 4th in the AFC West. Meanwhile, the DE has amassed 10 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks including 23 combined tackles (14 tackles, nine assists) across six games.
Crosby managed just three total tackles in loss vs. Rams
In a hard-fought battle, the Raiders fell to the Los Angeles Rams 20-15. Crosby contributed defensively with three total tackles, one tackle for loss, and a sack. The Rams capitalized on four Raiders turnovers, including a fumble return for a touchdown by Kam Curl. However, Gardner Minshew, starting for the injured Aidan O'Connell, struggled, passing for 154 yards and throwing three TDs.
DE's crunch career numbers
Crosby has established himself as a defensive powerhouse. Over six seasons, he has amassed 344 combined tackles, 58.5 sacks, and 21 passes defended. Crosby earned Pro Bowl honors three times (2021-2023) and was a two-time Second-Team All-Pro (2021, 2023). In the playoffs, he contributed effectively with six combined tackles and one sack in his debut game (the only playoff game he has played).