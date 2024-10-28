Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite swirling trade rumors, the Raiders have confirmed that defensive powerhouse Maxx Crosby is not on the trading block.

Crosby, a three-time Pro Bowl honoree, has been a key player in the Raiders' 2024 season, racking up impressive stats including 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in just six games.

NFL, Maxx Crosby surrounded by trade rumors: Decoding his stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:33 pm Oct 28, 2024

What's the story Maxx Crosby a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, is known for his impactful play. However, he has recently been in the news due to trade rumors, particularly following the Raiders' discussions involving other star players. However, Raiders owner Mark Davis has emphatically stated that the team has no intention of trading Crosby. We decode his stats and the trade rumors.

Trade details

Owner Mark Davis addresses Crosby's trade rumors, mails ESPN

Crosby's trade rumors intensified after the Raiders' recent moves, including the trade of star receiver Davante Adams. Speculations suggested that Crosby could be next, given the team's efforts to reshape the roster. Davis directly addressed these rumors, emailing ESPN about Crosby being unavailable for a trade. "We're Not Trading Maxx Crosby," the email reportedly read, per Adam Schefter. "Before Or After The Trade Deadline!!!"

2024 season

Crosby and Raiders' 2024 season so far

The 2024 season marks the Raiders' 55th in the NFL and their first full season under coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders will be looking to break their 21-year title drought but hold a 2-5 record, sitting 4th in the AFC West. Meanwhile, the DE has amassed 10 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks including 23 combined tackles (14 tackles, nine assists) across six games.

Game recap

Crosby managed just three total tackles in loss vs. Rams

In a hard-fought battle, the Raiders fell to the Los Angeles Rams 20-15. Crosby contributed defensively with three total tackles, one tackle for loss, and a sack. The Rams capitalized on four Raiders turnovers, including a fumble return for a touchdown by Kam Curl. However, Gardner Minshew, starting for the injured Aidan O'Connell, struggled, passing for 154 yards and throwing three TDs.

Career stats

DE's crunch career numbers

Crosby has established himself as a defensive powerhouse. Over six seasons, he has amassed 344 combined tackles, 58.5 sacks, and 21 passes defended. Crosby earned Pro Bowl honors three times (2021-2023) and was a two-time Second-Team All-Pro (2021, 2023). In the playoffs, he contributed effectively with six combined tackles and one sack in his debut game (the only playoff game he has played).