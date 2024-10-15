Drake Maye recorded 20 passes for 243 yards and three TDs in first NFL start (Image credit: X/@Patriots)

NFL: A look at Drake Maye's career stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:29 pm Oct 15, 202405:29 pm

What's the story Drake Maye is a highly touted rookie quarterback for the New England Patriots, who made his much-anticipated first start against the Houston Texans. Maye threw his first TD for 40 yards, but CJ Stroud and the Texans had the final laugh winning the game 41-21. We decode Maye's NFL stats and the game details.

2024 season

Maye and Patriots' 2024 season so far

Maye has completed 24 passes for 265 yards in the two games, including three TDs and two interceptions. He also boasts 132.5 yards per game and has a passer rating of 81.9 this season. Meanwhile, the Patriots are off to a shaky start. They are fourth in the AFC East with a 1-5 record, including five straight losses in the last five games.

Game recap

Texans rout Patriots in Maye's first NFL start

In his first career start, Maye showed promise despite a 41-21 loss to the Texans. Maye completed 20 of 33 passes for 243 yards, throwing three touchdowns, including a 40-yard connection with Kayshaun Boutte. However, he also had two interceptions and four turnovers, but the Patriots' defense struggled against the Texans' high-powered offense​ losing yet another game this season.

College stats

Maye's college numbers

Maye had an impressive college career at North Carolina. As a redshirt freshman, he played behind Sam Howell before becoming the starter in 2022. That season, he passed for 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns, and rushed for 698 yards, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. In 2023, he passed for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns, finishing with 8,018 career passing yards and 63 touchdowns

