Summarize Simplifying... In short Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a star pitcher from Japan's NPB, has made a splash in his first MLB season with the Dodgers.

Despite a rocky start, he bounced back to finish the season with a 7-2 record and a 3.00 ERA, even securing a postseason win.

Now, he's set to face the Mets in the NLCS, following a historic Game 5 victory over the Padres.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto out duels Yu Darvish to send the Dodgers to the NLCS

MLB: Decoding the stats of Yoshinobu Yamamoto

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:27 pm Oct 15, 202405:27 pm

What's the story Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a rising star for the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitched a stellar five innings against the San Diego Padres in the MLB playoffs, allowing only two hits, one walk, and zero earned runs. His dominance helped the Dodgers secure a crucial win and advance to the NLCS, winning the game 2-0 and the series 3-2. We decode the game and Yamamoto's stats.

2024 season

Dodgers' and Yamamoto's 2024 season so far

The Dodgers clinched their 12th straight postseason spot on September 19. A week later, they secured their third consecutive NL West title, with a 98-64 record. After defeating the Padres in five games, they now face the Mets in the NLCS. Meanwhile, Yamamoto has played 18 games, has a 7-2 record, and boasts a 3.00 ERA from 90 innings pitched, including 105 strikeouts.

NPB stats

Pitcher's Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) stats

Yamamoto debuted for the Orix Buffaloes in 2017. By 2021, he led the league with an 18-5 record, 206 strikeouts, and a 1.39 ERA, earning him the Pacific League MVP. He threw two no-hitters (2022, and 2023) and won back-to-back pitching Triple Crowns. In December 2023, Yamamoto signed a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers and made his MLB debut in March 2024.

MLB stats

MLB career so far

Yamamoto allowed five runs in just one inning in his debut. However, he bounced back, earning his first MLB win with five scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs. After a mid-season injury, Yamamoto returned in September, finishing the season with a 7-2 record and a 3.00 ERA. He secured his first postseason win with five shutout innings in Game 5 of the NLDS.

Game recap

Dodgers edge past Padres in Game 5 NLDS

In a historic Game 5, Yamamoto outdueled Yu Darvish as the Dodgers beat the Padres 2-0 to advance to the NLCS. Yamamoto pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out two. Kiké Hernández and Teoscar Hernández provided the offense with solo homers. With the win, the Dodgers move on to face the New York Mets in the NLCS.