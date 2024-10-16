Summarize Simplifying... In short In an unforgettable overtime thriller, the Minnesota Vikings outsmarted the Chicago Bears with the only successful fake field goal in NFL history, clinching a 16-10 victory.

#ThisDayThatYear: Minnesota's fake field goal wins OT thriller vs Bears

What's the story On October 16, 1977, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Chicago Bears 22-16 in overtime. The game ended with the only successful fake field goal in NFL overtime history, securing a critical win for the Vikings. Minnesota's clever play call became legendary as they pulled off the trick during the extra period to break the deadlock. We decode this unique record and the game.

Field Fake Goal

What is a fake field goal in the NFL?

A fake field goal is a trick play where, instead of kicking, the ball is run or passed from a kick formation. The holder either throws or runs the ball, though occasionally the kicker may do so. It can be used to extend a drive or score, offering the potential to convert a field goal into a touchdown or a one-point attempt into two.

Game recap

Vikings edge past Bears in OT thriller

The Vikings edged the Bears 16-10 in an overtime thriller at the Metropolitan Stadium The Vikings led 13-6 at halftime, but the Bears tied it in the third quarter. In overtime, Minnesota executed the only successful fake field goal in NFL overtime history, securing the win. Fred Cox hit three field goals, while Fran Tarkenton led with 16 passes for 201 yards.

1977 Vikings' season

Vikings' 1977 NFL season

The Vikings' 1977 season saw them finish with a 9-5 record despite losing quarterback Tarkenton to injury in Week 9. Notably, Tarkenton led the team with 1,734 passing yards. The team won the NFC Central division, then defeated the Los Angeles Rams 14-7 in the Mud Bowl during the Divisional Round. However, they fell to the Dallas Cowboys 23-6 in the NFC Championship game.