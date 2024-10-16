Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 1988 World Series, the Dodgers, led by Orel Hershiser, upset the favored Oakland Athletics.

Hershiser made history with a playoff and World Series shutout (1988)

#ThisDayThatYear: Orel Hershiser makes history with playoff, World Series shutout

What's the story On October 16, 1988, Orel Hershiser a Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, made history by becoming the first pitcher to throw a shutout in both the MLB Playoffs and the World Series. His performance was crucial to the Dodgers' success, earning them their sixth World Series Championship. We decode the pitcher's career stats, the World Series, and the NLCS.

1998 World Series

Recap of the 1988 World Series

The 1988 World Series saw the Dodgers upset the heavily favored Oakland Athletics in five games. While Kirk Gibson's iconic Game 1 walk-off homer stole the spotlight, Hershiser was the series' true hero. He pitched a shutout in Game 2 and delivered a complete game with two runs in Game 5, earning World Series MVP honors and capping off a record 59-inning scoreless streak.

1988 NLCS

Highlights of the 1988 National League Championship Series

The 1988 NLCS saw the Dodgers defeat the New York Mets 4-3. Despite the Mets' regular-season dominance, the Dodgers won crucial games, including a 12-inning Game 4 with Gibson's game-winning homer. Hershiser earned NLCS MVP honors, saving Game 4 and pitching a shutout in the decisive Game 7, securing the Dodgers' first World Series appearance since 1981.

1988 season recap

Hershiser's and Dodgers' 1988 season recap

The 1988 season stood out for the Dodgers, who defied expectations by winning the World Series. Despite being predicted to finish fourth, they triumphed over the Mets and Athletics. Gibson claimed the NL MVP, while Hershiser dominated with a record 59 consecutive scoreless innings. Hershiser had 23 wins, a 2.26 ERA, and 267 innings pitched. He also posted a 1.05 WHIP and 178 strikeouts.

Career stats

Pitchers' career stats

During the 1988 postseason, Hershiser posted a 1.05 ERA across 6 games, including a standout World Series performance. His career stats include 204 wins, 2,014 strikeouts, and a 3.48 ERA over 510 regular-season games. Hershiser was also pivotal in his playoff appearances, finishing with a 2.59 ERA, eight wins, 97 strikeouts, and two shutouts across 22 postseason games.

Achievements

Hershiser's career MLB achievements

Hershiser's career highlights include three All-Star selections (1987-1989), a 1988 World Series title, and both the World Series and NL Cy Young MVP honors. He also set an MLB record with 59 consecutive scoreless innings, won two LCS MVP awards, earned a Gold Glove in 1988, and a Silver Slugger in 1993. Hershiser also led the NL in wins in 1988.