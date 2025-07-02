'Superman,' 'Maalik,' 'Fantastic Four,' 'Saiyaara': Biggest clashes in July

July is set to be a blockbuster month for cinema lovers, with multiple film clashes on the cards. The first fight will be between Anurag Basu 's Metro... In Dino and Scarlett Johansson -led Jurassic World: Rebirth this Friday. Next, three highly anticipated films—Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Maalik, and Superman—will clash on July 11. Saiyaara, Tanvi The Great, and Nikita Roy lock heads on July 18. Finally, Ajay Devgn 's Son of Sardaar 2 will take on Marvel's Fantastic Four on July 25.

Triple threat 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' v/s 'Maalik' v/s 'Superman' (July 11) The first trio clash of the month will happen on July 11, with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Maalik, and Superman. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan stars debutante Shanaya Kapoor opposite Vikrant Massey in a romantic drama. Maalik is a gangster drama featuring Rajkummar Rao in an action-heavy role. The Hollywood release is a much-anticipated return of Clark Kent, aka Superman, to the big screen.

Bollywood clash 'Saiyaara' v/s 'Tanvi The Great' v/s 'Nikita Roy' (July 18) The Bollywood-heavy clash will be on July 18, with Saiyaara, Tanvi The Great, and Nikita Roy. Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles. It is directed by Mohit Suri. Tanvi The Great is directed by Anupam Kher and stars Shubhangi Dutt in her debut role. Nikita Roy is the directorial debut of Kush S Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha's brother. Sonakshi plays the lead role.