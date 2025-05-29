Ajay Devgn, Kajol back Deepika amid 'Spirit' controversy
What's the story
The ongoing controversy over Deepika Padukone's alleged exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie Spirit due to her "demands" has ignited a heated debate in Bollywood.
Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol have now weighed in on the issue, with Devgn supporting the idea of working mothers having an eight-hour workday.
This follows reports claiming that new-mom Padukone was dropped from Spirit for refusing to work more than eight hours a day.
Filmmakers' perspective
Devgn: 'Most honest filmmakers will not have problems with it'
During the trailer launch of Kajol's forthcoming film Maa, producer Devgn was asked if the eight-hour shift clause is acceptable to Hindi filmmakers.
He replied, "It's not that it's not going down well with people. Most honest filmmakers will not have problems with it. And apart from this, being a mother and working for eight hours, most people have started working eight-nine-hour shifts."
Actor's take
Kajol's quippy response to an 8-hour workday
Kajol, who is also a mom of two kids, had a light-hearted response to this. She said, "I love the fact that you can work less," referring to the eight-hour workday.
While neither of them named Padukone or Reddy Vanga, Devgn concluded by saying, "most of the industry understands this."
The controversy started when reports claimed Padukone was dropped from Spirit after refusing to work more than eight hours daily and asking for extra pay for shoots beyond 100 days.
Both Ajay Devgn and Kajol have come out in support of Deepika Padukone, showing thoughtful consideration for her alleged demand of an 8-hour work shift!
Casting change
Triptii Dimri announced as female lead in 'Spirit'
Following the controversy, Reddy Vanga announced that Triptii Dimri would be the new female lead in Spirit.
This decision was seen as a direct replacement for Padukone, further fueling the debate over her alleged demands.
While the plot of Spirit remains under wraps, reports claim Prabhas will play a cop, while Dimri is set to portray a doctor.
If all goes well, the film is slated to hit theaters in 2027.