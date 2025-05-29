What's the story

The ongoing controversy over Deepika Padukone's alleged exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie Spirit due to her "demands" has ignited a heated debate in Bollywood.

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol have now weighed in on the issue, with Devgn supporting the idea of working mothers having an eight-hour workday.

This follows reports claiming that new-mom Padukone was dropped from Spirit for refusing to work more than eight hours a day.