What's the story

The much-anticipated trailer for the mythological horror film Maa, starring Kajol, was finally released on Thursday, creating a buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts alike.

Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, the film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma in prominent roles.

The film is set to release on June 27, and the trailer promises a gripping cinematic experience.