The much-anticipated trailer for the mythological horror film Maa, starring Kajol, was finally released on Thursday, creating a buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts alike.
Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, the film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma in prominent roles.
The film is set to release on June 27, and the trailer promises a gripping cinematic experience.
Kajol plays a fierce character who is both a protector (rakshak) and destroyer (bhakshak).
The trailer shows a scary story about a mother and daughter. It starts with them driving when a dead body hits their car.
Later, they move into an old house, and the daughter learns of a demon in a nearby jungle. Even after being warned, she goes there and is taken by the demon.
The mother then enters the forest to save her child.
Production details and Kajol's upcoming projects
The trailer hints at an intense battle between good and evil, with Kajol's character at the center of it all.
The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak under the banner of Jio Studios in association with Devgn Films.
Maa marks Kajol's first venture into the horror genre. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Charan Tej Uppalapati's action-packed Maharagni - Queen of Queens, which reunites her with Prabhu Deva after 27 years.