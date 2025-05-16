Netflix's 'The Royals' criticized for stereotyping royal families
What's the story
Anshu Khanna, the founder of The Royal Fables, a platform that aims to keep the "heritage of princely India" alive, has slammed Netflix's new series The Royals.
The show, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, has been accused of misrepresenting modern-day Indian royals.
In an open letter to Netflix, Khanna argued the series inaccurately portrays these royals as "idle, poor, and outdated."
Misrepresentation
'In reality, they are heritage entrepreneurs, artists, hoteliers'
In her Instagram post, Khanna wrote, "The show misrepresents modern-day royals as idle, poor, and outdated. In reality, they are heritage entrepreneurs, artists, hoteliers, and leaders who actively preserve India's cultural legacy."
She said their lives are defined by "subtlety, grace, and deep-rooted responsibility," not decadence.
Khanna called on Netflix to move beyond stereotypes and honor the true story of Indian royals.
Cultural contribution
Khanna highlighted the contribution of former royal families
Khanna also emphasized the immense contribution of erstwhile royal families in grooming different aspects of Indian culture.
She spoke of classical music gharanas, weaving traditions, art ateliers, and even fine cuisine.
"For the last 15 years, Royal Fables has worked very closely with many leading royal families of India, projecting their lives in the way they deserve to be portrayed," she said in her post.
Misconceptions
'First off, royal families are not POOR'
Further debunking the show's portrayal of royal families as poor and selling their palaces, Khanna wrote, "First off, royal families are not POOR. They are not selling their palaces or making money from bat poop!"
"They are land owners and inheritors of a rich legacy that they are monetizing," she added.
She also clarified the misinterpretation of royal women, saying they are now educated, employed citizens.
Royal women
Khanna defended royal women especially
Defending royal women from the show's portrayal, Khanna said they aren't sitting idly in palaces.
"The royal women (God bless their skin) are also not sitting in their palaces, overdressed in bridal jewels and heavily embellished sarees."
"In real life, our ladies wear delicate diamonds designed by their ancestors in the Art Deco era. The Maharanis are mostly found in a pearl string and chiffon."
"They are conserving their heritage, restoring weaves, supporting the community, reviving art."
Series synopsis
'The Royals' tells a tale of romance, tension, ambition
Meanwhile, The Royals, currently available on Netflix, tells the story of a charming young prince who meets a woman entrepreneur.
Their encounter sets up a conflict between waning royalty and burgeoning capitalism, resulting in a compelling story of romance, tension, and ambition.
Despite the criticism, the series has been well-received by some viewers for its unique storyline and performances.