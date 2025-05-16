What's the story

Anshu Khanna, the founder of The Royal Fables, a platform that aims to keep the "heritage of princely India" alive, has slammed Netflix's new series The Royals.

The show, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, has been accused of misrepresenting modern-day Indian royals.

In an open letter to Netflix, Khanna argued the series inaccurately portrays these royals as "idle, poor, and outdated."