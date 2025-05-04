Taapsee returns for Netflix's 'Haseen Dillruba 3,' script work underway
What's the story
Taapsee Pannu will reprise her role in the third installment of the Haseen Dillruba franchise, and the script work is currently in progress.
"The prep is in full-swing."
"The team knew that the love story between Rani and Rishu [played by Vikrant Massey] with its pulpy narrative had scope for another part," a source told Mid-Day.
Plot development
'Haseen Dillruba 3' aims to elevate suspense and excitement
The original Haseen Dillruba, which was released on Netflix in 2021, became a huge hit due to its small-town charm and unpredictable plot twists.
Its sequel, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, was released in August 2024.
"It is one of the most successful titles for the platform. So, the aim is to create a more fun, juicy and thrilling third part," the source said.
Pannu is currently busy filming Mulk 2.
Kanika Dhillon's statement
Writer Kanika Dhillon loves writing pulp
In an interaction with Filmfare last year, writer Kanika Dhillon said, "I'm definitely going to be wearing the Dinesh Pandit (the fictional writer of the franchise) hat very soon again."
"The pulp stories are definitely going to come your way because I have tasted blood. I love writing pulp. I'm definitely going to make it a point that I keep wearing the Dinesh Pandit hat yearly at least."