What to expect from Arshad's 'pivotal' character in SRK's 'King'
What's the story
The much-awaited film King, helmed by Siddharth Anand, will go on floors on May 18 in Mumbai.
It is the big-screen debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who debuted with Netflix's The Archies in 2023.
The project also stars Arshad Warsi in a brief but important role.
Here's everything to know about his character.
New addition
Warsi's character is 'sweet, quirky, funny, and cute'
Warsi will be seen in an important role alongside Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma.
A source told Mid-Day, "His role is small, but pivotal. Arshad could not refuse when Shah Rukh approached him."
"When he personally calls someone, nobody says no. Arshad is doing the film only because he loves SRK."
"His role is a sweet, quirky, funny, and cute one with slight grey shades; and only Arshad can play it to perfection."
Shooting details
Warsi will join the sets in June
The source further revealed, "Arshad will join them only from June-end after he wraps up Indra Kumar's Dhamaal 4."
He also has Jolly LLB 3, Welcome to the Jungle and Raj Kumar Hirani's Pritam Pedro lined up.
He was last seen in Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, released last year.