May 04, 202510:15 am

What's the story

The much-awaited film King, helmed by Siddharth Anand, will go on floors on May 18 in Mumbai.

It is the big-screen debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who debuted with Netflix's The Archies in 2023.

The project also stars Arshad Warsi in a brief but important role.

Here's everything to know about his character.