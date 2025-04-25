What's the story

A tragic incident marred the shooting of Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi movie, Raja Shivaji, when a dancer drowned in the Krishna River in Maharashtra's Satara district.

The dancer, identified as Saurabh Sharma (26), went missing on Tuesday evening after completing a song shoot. His body was recovered two days later on Thursday morning.

The incident happened at Sangam Mahuli, a village at the confluence of the Krishna and Venna rivers, around 250km from Mumbai.