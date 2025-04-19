Not Kartik, this actor was supposed to lead 'Chandu Champion'
What's the story
In a shocking revelation, actor Bhuvan Arora recently revealed that Kartik Aaryan was not the first choice for Chandu Champion.
It was Sushant Singh Rajput who was originally supposed to feature in the biopic on Murlikant Petkar.
Arora revealed this during a recent interview with Hindi Rush.
Rights acquisition
Rajput had acquired rights for 'Chandu Champion'
Arora disclosed that Rajput had obtained the rights for the movie and was discussing it with him.
"Ironically, I did a movie Chandu Champion. Initially, Sushant was supposed to do it. He had the rights to that film. Story rights were also with Sushant. He must have bought it from Murlikant Petkar."
"I bumped into Sushant at the airport and he told me that he was going to do a film about a paralympic swimmer," Arora added.
Film release
'Chandu Champion' was released after Rajput's untimely death
Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, was released on June 14, 2024, nearly four years after Rajput's tragic death.
The film—based on India's first Paralympic gold medalist Petkar—got mixed reviews from audiences.
Arora was surprised to learn that Rajput was initially involved with the project.
"Ironically, that time I wasn't there in that movie. Now I was a part of this film, but Sushant wasn't there."
The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.