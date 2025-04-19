'Robinhood': When, where to watch Nithiin-Sreeleela's film on OTT
What's the story
The Telugu film Robinhood, starring Nithiin and Sreeleela, will premiere on ZEE5 on May 2, per OTTPlay.
The film, released in theaters on March 28, 2025, received mixed to negative reviews.
Despite its promising comedy and a stellar cast including David Warner, the movie failed to click at the box office.
Production details
'Robinhood' was produced by the makers of 'Pushpa'
Directed by Chalo creator Venky Kudumula, Robinhood was produced by the team behind the Pushpa franchise, Mythri Movie Makers.
It was edited by Koti and featured music by GV Prakash Kumar.
This was Nithiin and Kudumula's second collaboration after their hit Bheeshma.
However, despite the hype on social media, the movie didn't do well.
Career update
Nithiin is set to star in 'Yellamma'
Nithiin, whose recent projects include Extra Ordinary Man and Macherla Niyojakavargam, will next feature in Yellamma.
It's a social drama directed by Venu Yeldandi and produced by Dil Raju, with dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra.
The project is currently in the pre-production stage.