Set in Madurai during a temple festival, the actin drama follows Kaali, a store owner who has left his criminal past for good.

However, his former crime boss, Periyavar Ravi, resurfaces, pulling Kaali back to a life of crime.

The story is set over a single night where Kaali is forced into a perilous mission to eliminate SP Arunagiri while protecting his family and battling his past.