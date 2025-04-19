Vikram's 'Veera Dheera...' arrives on Prime Video on this date
What's the story
Vikram's action-thriller Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 24.
The movie, directed by SU Arun Kumar, also stars SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, and Prudhvi Raj.
The film will stream in Tamil with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Plot details
Film's plot: A night of danger and redemption
Set in Madurai during a temple festival, the actin drama follows Kaali, a store owner who has left his criminal past for good.
However, his former crime boss, Periyavar Ravi, resurfaces, pulling Kaali back to a life of crime.
The story is set over a single night where Kaali is forced into a perilous mission to eliminate SP Arunagiri while protecting his family and battling his past.
Theatrical release
'Veera Dheera Sooran 2' theatrical release and reception
Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 was originally released in theaters on March 27.
The film received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience.
Ahead of the release, Vikram said, "When Arun narrated the story, the knot and the story were so gripping that I clapped when he finished it."
"Arun says he isn't good at narrating his scripts, but that's not true."